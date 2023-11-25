Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking some Chilly Weekend Temps

FastCast | Tracking some chilly weekend temps
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps for our Saturday will feel chilly as cloud cover builds throughout the day. A temperature gradient will be settled in for the commonwealth - with high temps in the mid 40s for northern Kentucky and mid 50s for southern Kentucky. Overall dry conditions with chilly windchills.

Sunday welcomes in some rain across the region, as we see a low pressure system just tracking north, allowing rain bands, and a cold front to push into our area. Rain starts mid day, and has the potential to shift into a wintry mix. Flakes could come in late Sunday into the early Monday morning hours.

Temps for Monday and Tuesday are seasonably chilly, with highs in the 30s. Wind chills have the potential to be in the teens. Conditions will dry out by Monday at noon.

Have a great Saturday!

