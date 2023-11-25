Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chilly rain comes before a big cold blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clouds will continue to work into the area this evening as it looks to be cold again. Temperatures will start out in the 40s, quickly falling into the 30s. We will have some clearing into the overnight but temperatures will only drop a few more degrees with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds quickly roll back in Sunday morning. It should stay dry for most of us in the morning, but rain will begin to stretch across the area, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be into the upper 40s to low 50s. Some showers will continue to be with us throughout the evening but rain should taper late in the night. It will be mostly cloudy for the overnight, but as temperatures drop, any precipitation will turn into a few snow showers. Overnight lows Sunday night will be down into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers to start the day Monday as it will be a cold day. Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s, feeling like the 20s most of the day. Clear skies are expected for the evening as some more clouds start to work into the area for the overnight hours. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us to start the day on Tuesday with just a few passing clouds. Another cold day will be on tap as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s once again, with the wind making it feel like the 20s all day. Mostly clear skies are expected for the evening and overnight as it will be very cold once more, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine as temperatures will be up a little bit and closer to average for this time of the year. It will still be a very chilly day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will also be quite breezy as well. Mostly clear skies will be with us Wednesday night, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Thursday as temperatures will continue to trend warmer. Highs on Thursday will be into the low to mid 50s. Another system will look to arrive and bring a few showers after midnight on Thursday night.

Scattered showers will be with us for next Friday, with highs into the low to mid 50s once again. Showers will look to stick around Friday night and into the first part of next weekend.

