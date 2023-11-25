Everyday Kentucky
Cats smash Marshall, 118-82

UK scores Rupp-record 69 points in first half
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - D.J. Wagner scored 28 points and Antonio Reeves 23 as No. 16 Kentucky drilled Marshall on Friday, 118-82.

The Wildcats led 69-41 at the half. The 69 points is a UK record in Rupp Arena.

Tre Mitchell finished with 18 points, while Rob Dillingham chipped in 16. Reed Sheppard finished with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The 118 points is the most points scored by UK in game in the John Calipari era.

Kentucky faces Miami on Tuesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

