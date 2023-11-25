One person hurt in shooting in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Nicholasville.

The shooting happened late Friday night at a residence near North Central and Richmond Avenue.

Nicholasville Police say an officer was driving in the area when they were flagged down about the shooting.

When they got to the home, police found a woman had been shot. She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Police could not tell us the extent of her injuries. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Police have not released the cause of the shooting. They did not say if anyone was facing any charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.