Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Pet kangaroo captured safely after escape in Georgia

An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.
An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A police sergeant in Georgia managed to nab an unusual escapee who was just hopping around Friday.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of the sergeant with the “suspect” in question on social media: A 3-foot kangaroo named Stevie.

The sheriff’s office said the missing marsupial was visiting the Ellijay, Georgia, area with his owner, who is from out of the state.

The sheriff’s office even issued a “be on the lookout” post on social media for Stevie, adding it wasn’t a joke.

Stevie’s time on the run though was short-lived.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving
Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Danville
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
A single-vehicle crash blocked part of New Circle Road early Friday.
Road back open after single-car crash in Lexington
Picture of suspect Johnathan Andrew Gray from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for Thanksgiving Day assault in Laurel County

Latest News

The first group of hostages returned to Israel.
24 hostages releases on first day of Israel-Hamas truce
Analysts consider the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday a key barometer of shoppers’...
Are shoppers ditching Black Friday for Cyber Monday?
A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal
A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Wisconsin police help orchestrate marriage proposal