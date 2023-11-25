Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK wins 5th straight Governor’s Cup over No. 9 UofL

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football (7-5, 3-5 SEC) went on the road and upset No. 9 Louisville (10-2,7-1 ACC) 38-31 Saturday afternoon.

The win marked the fifth-straight win in the series for the Wildcats.

Fifth-year quarterback Devin Leary went 12-22 for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Fifth-year running back Ray Davis had four catches on as many targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He added another touchdown on the ground, with 14 attempts for 76 yards.

Fifth-year linebacker JJ Weaver, a Louisville native, had eight solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the win.

Now UK will await it’s bowl fate.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving
Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Danville
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
The shooting happened late Friday night.
One person hurt in shooting in Nicholasville
A single-vehicle crash blocked part of New Circle Road early Friday.
Road back open after single-car crash in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during...
Cats smash Marshall, 118-82
UK guard Maddie Scherr scored 13 points on Friday, but Colorado blew out the Wildcats, 96-53.
UK women blown out by No. 3 Colorado, 96-53
Wildcats win 3-0 at No. 9 Arkansas
Kentucky volleyball sweeps No. 9 Arkansas to win SEC title
Kentucky's Tre Mitchell (4) shoots over the defense of Saint Joseph's Lynn Greer III (5) during...
UK survives St. Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime