UK wins 5th straight Governor’s Cup over No. 9 UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football (7-5, 3-5 SEC) went on the road and upset No. 9 Louisville (10-2,7-1 ACC) 38-31 Saturday afternoon.

The win marked the fifth-straight win in the series for the Wildcats.

Fifth-year quarterback Devin Leary went 12-22 for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Fifth-year running back Ray Davis had four catches on as many targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He added another touchdown on the ground, with 14 attempts for 76 yards.

Fifth-year linebacker JJ Weaver, a Louisville native, had eight solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the win.

Now UK will await it’s bowl fate.

