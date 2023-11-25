Everyday Kentucky
Wild Lights Christmas display spreads holiday cheer, and it’s for a good cause

Opening night of Wild Lights Christmas display.
Opening night of Wild Lights Christmas display.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jessamine Co., Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the time, this Nicholasville home is just known as 112 Bernie Trail. But once a year, for a special few weeks, this home becomes the ‘North Pole’.

“This year is our biggest year yet. We’ve added I think 20 thousand lights. The whole yard is full this year,” said Wild Lights creator Zach Nielson.

17-year-old Nielson created the first edition of Wild Lights six years ago. It’s a Christmas lights display synced to music, right in his front yard. And every year the display gets bigger, and so does the crowd that comes to see it.

“I know some people want to give back and they don’t always know how. So we try to pick a different charity each year to give back. Last year it was the Homeless Coalition here in Jessamine County and this year Charity: Water has been needing more help so we wanted to choose them”

Nielson encourages show goers, if they can, to leave a donation for ‘Charity: Water’, an organization that provides drinking water to those in developing countries.

A good deed that puts Nielson at the top of someone’s nice list.

“Still in Kentucky, everybody is very community orientated. So bringing everybody together for something a little extra, as close as it is to the holidays, is extremely important. I’m glad to see it and I’m glad it’s happening here tonight,” said Santa Clause.

Because after all:

“It is the true meaning of Christmas.”

You can see the show for yourself every night, from 5:20 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Nielson also partners with local food truck vendors for ‘Food Truck Fridays.’ Friday night, a portion of the sales from RYU Hibachi Express will be donated to Charity: Water.

