Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened late Friday night.
Police arrest suspect in Nicholasville shooting
Opening night of Wild Lights Christmas display.
Wild Lights Christmas display spreads holiday cheer, and it’s for a good cause
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Chevy Chase Inn
Lexington’s oldest bar celebrates 90 years in business
Investigation and cleanup of train derailment continues in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
The shooting happened late Friday night.
Police arrest suspect in Nicholasville shooting
Shots rang out late Saturday night.
Two homes and car damaged by gunfire in Lexington