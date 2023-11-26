Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Incoming wintry mix to start week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clouds roll back in for the morning just in time to usher in a wintry rain system for our Sunday. Rain chances become more widespread for the region in the afternoon - starting off as showers. The back half of the storm holds the potential for a wintry mix, hitting parts of central Kentucky late tonight, with a few festive flakes early tomorrow for eastern Kentucky. Overnight temps will drop substantially chilly into the 20s for most of the state as a cold front follows up behind the storm system.

Monday and Tuesday promise a dry out, but temps will be extra chilly. A cool breeze takes our highs that are in the 30s to feel more like the 20s. A few clouds will stick around but mostly clear skies. Overnight temps will be in the 20s with windchills dropping into the teens.

Thursday to Friday we add in some warmth as another system starts working its way towards Kentucky. High temps on Thursday will stick around the upper 40s. Scattered showers will make a comeback next Friday, with some lingering into the early parts of the weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

