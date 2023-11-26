Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A shot of cold air to start off the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers will be with us to kick off the evening, as it will be chilly and breezy with temperatures in the 40s. Any rain wraps up by midnight, but we could see a few snow showers into the overnight. Very cold and breezy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll start off with cloudy skies for Monday as temperatures will slowly rise into the 30s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, but temperatures will not go up much. Highs will only be into the mid to upper 30s, and it will stay breezy, meaning it will feel like the 20s all day. Just a few clouds will be around by the evening hours as temperatures will work their way back into the 20s. Clear and very cold for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us to start the day on Tuesday as it will be another very cold day. We keep the sunshine around for the day, but highs only reach the mid to upper 30s once again. A few clouds will be around for the evening and overnight as our coldest night of the season arrives. Frigid temperatures will be with us as lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

More sunshine will be with us to start Wednesday as temperatures will be on the increase, but it will still be very chilly. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s for Wednesday but it will be windy with wind gusts 25-35 mph at times, making it only feel like it’s in the 30s. A few clouds will be around for the evening and overnight as lows will be down into the low to mid 30s.

More clouds than sun are expected throughout the day Thursday as temperatures continue their upward trend. Highs on Thursday will be into the mid to upper 50s. Skies turn cloudy for the evening, with scattered showers arriving overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Cloudy skies will be with us on Friday as we will have periods of rain from time to time, and it will be breezy. Highs will be into the low to mid 50s, as we can expect around a quarter of an inch of rain. Showers will persist overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend will start out with a few showers, especially early on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. More scattered showers will arrive in the area for next Sunday.

