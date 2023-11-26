Holiday shopping continues to increase with online buying

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In years past, the image of Black Friday shopping may include seemingly endless lines of eager shoppers out before dawn.

However, with online shopping being more accessible than ever, those images seem to be fading.

“There are a lot of brick-and-mortar retailers that are much better integrated with online sales than they were in the past,” said Dr. Aaron Garvey, an associate professor at UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. “They still offer some exclusive promotions in store on Black Friday, but less so than in years past.”

While the shift has been in motion for years, Dr. Garvey said the pandemic sped up the momentum towards online shopping.

Another influence has been social media. The presence of influencers allows for the sharing of product information to extend beyond family and friends.

“People are sharing information online about deals. They’re sharing information about gifts. They can do it on social media easily with family, but they can just as easily do it with people they don’t know as well,” said Dr. Garvey.

Dr. Garvey said while the average consumer is already expecting to get less bang for their buck, it is important to research products beforehand.

“They’ve artificially inflated the list price, and they are for say showing a half off discount, but it’s because they raised for that day, the list price,” said Dr. Garvey.

If done with preparation in mind, every gift can be checked off of the list this holiday season.

“If you shop online and put a little bit of time into it, you can often find exactly what you want,” said Dr. Garvey.

The term “Cyber Monday” was first coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005 to encourage consumers to shop online.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.