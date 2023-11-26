Everyday Kentucky
Mark Stoops is staying at Kentucky after speculation about Texas A&M

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday afternoon UK football and Head Coach Mark Stoops notched their fifth-straight win over No. 10 Louisville. By Saturday night, multiple media outlets were reporting that Stoops was set to take the head coaching job at Texas A&M.

As the evening went on, the news shifted that Stoops would not be coaching the Aggies. Just after 1:00 A.M. Sunday, he confirmed he was staying at UK.

Stoops is the longest tenured head coach in Kentucky football history. He was hired in 2013 and has notched a 72-64 record with two 10-win seasons, and eight straight bowl appearances. This year his Wildcats finished the regular season with a 7-5 record (3-5 SEC). Saturday’s win was the highest ranked opponent that a Mark Stoops coached Kentucky team had beaten.

Stoops was asked about the A&M job after the win over the Cardinals: “Come on, you know better than that. This is a big win for our state and our program and our team. You know how good I’ve been, keeping the focus and concentration on this team and that’s all it is.”

Two weeks ago TAMU fired Jimbo Fisher, who had a $76 million buyout.

The Wildcats are waiting for December 3, when they should learn their bowl fate.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

