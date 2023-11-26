One person hurt, driver facing charges after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A driver is facing charges after a three-car crash in Lexington.

Lexington police along with the fire department, responded to the crash a little after 2:00 a.m Sunday along East New Circle Road and Meadow Lane.

Firefighters had to pull one person out of a vehicle. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said what charges the driver is facing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

