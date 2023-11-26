One person hurt, driver facing charges after crash
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A driver is facing charges after a three-car crash in Lexington.
Lexington police along with the fire department, responded to the crash a little after 2:00 a.m Sunday along East New Circle Road and Meadow Lane.
Firefighters had to pull one person out of a vehicle. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not said what charges the driver is facing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story.
