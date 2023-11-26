Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

One person hurt, driver facing charges after crash

One person had to be pulled from their car.
One person had to be pulled from their car.(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A driver is facing charges after a three-car crash in Lexington.

Lexington police along with the fire department, responded to the crash a little after 2:00 a.m Sunday along East New Circle Road and Meadow Lane.

Firefighters had to pull one person out of a vehicle. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said what charges the driver is facing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened late Friday night.
One person hurt in shooting in Nicholasville
Opening night of Wild Lights Christmas display.
Wild Lights Christmas display spreads holiday cheer, and it’s for a good cause
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Chevy Chase Inn
Lexington’s oldest bar celebrates 90 years in business
Investigation and cleanup of train derailment continues in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 11/25/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 11/25/2023
Kentucky woman battling cancer is searching for her stem cell match
The shift from in-person holiday shopping to online holiday shopping was sped up due to the...
Holiday shopping continues to increase with online buying
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 - 11/25/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 - 11/25/2023