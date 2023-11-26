Two homes and car damaged by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating shots fired in a Lexington neighborhood.

Lexington Police say shots rang out along Southwind Terrace around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found bullets struck two houses and a car. Police say the car then began to smoke and caught on fire. No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.