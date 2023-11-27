Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cold temps to start off the work week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Remaining rain and flake chances are going to be pushed out of the state, leaving the commonwealth with chilly conditions to start the day. Gusty skies will also play into the chill, with wind gusts consistently maintaining around 20mph throughout our Monday. High temps today will be in the mid 30s. Overnight we will drop close to the teens, with temps bottoming out in the low 20s. Skies will be mostly clear with a few cold weather clouds sticking around aloft.

Tuesday will be even colder than Today, with some windchills dropping into the single digits. Sunshine will stick around, and cloud cover will begin to disperse entirely. Dry conditions stick around through Wednesday and the daytime of Thursday as well.

Rain chances will make a come back late on Thursday, with a system working its way across the state throughout the weekend. Temps will climb back up towards the 50s, but the rain and winds will keep the weather feeling cooler than it actually is.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.