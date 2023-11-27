Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very cold temperatures for Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold evening is in store for us as we will have clear skies with temperatures starting out in the 30s and falling into the 20s. A few clouds will be around for the overnight as it will be very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s, feeling like the teens.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the season so far. Lots of sunshine will be around for the day, but it is going to stay very cold. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 30s, with wind chills staying in the 20s. Mostly clear skies will be with us for Tuesday evening, with evening temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Clear skies are expected overnight as it will be frigid with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

We start to see a rebound in temperatures on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine will be with us again on Wednesday, but it will still be chilly and breezy. Highs on Wednesday will make it into the upper 40s to low 50s, with it feeling like the 30s and low 40s in the heat of the day when factoring in the wind. Clear skies will be with us for Wednesday evening, turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows Wednesday night dip down only into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday starts out with more clouds than sun as skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be a pleasant day as highs reach the low to mid 50s, but it will still be breezy. Cloudy skies arrive by the evening, with rain coming after midnight. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 40s.

Friday will be a cloudy and rainy day throughout as we could see at least a quarter of an inch of rain throughout the day. Highs on Friday make the low to mid 50s once again. Showers will still be with us for the evening but it will dry out for the overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s.

Saturday should stay mostly dry throughout the day, but it will be cloudy. A few showers will be possible, but not everyone sees rain during the day. Highs on Saturday climb into the mid to upper 50s. It stays cloudy for the evening, with more scattered showers arriving after midnight. Lows Saturday night will be back into the low to mid 40s.

Rain chances will continue to be with us both Sunday and Monday of next week as temperatures stay above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

