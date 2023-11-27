Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) -We are learning new details about a 4-year-old girl police say was murdered.

Brittany Slaughter and Adam Hayes are charged In the death of Chloe Darnel.

Slaughter was one of two people who had custody of her.

A Whitley County deputy sheriff and investigator testified about some of the evidence in the case Monday in District Court.

The 4-year-old and Slaughter had not been seen in months, and police were called to start a missing persons case. Then just over a week ago, Chloe was found buried near a cemetery.

Slaughter and Adam Hayes are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

A sheriff’s deputy testified that Brittany Slaughter was finally found in a home on Cumberland Falls highway. She told police she did not want to be found. Slaughter also told police that Chloe fell off a shelf in her bedroom, but because she was high on drugs, she didn’t call for help.

It was also brought out in court that she said Hayes would use corporal punishment on Chloe and often leave bruises on her. Her cause and manner of death are not known yet, but the deputy testified that the little girl did have a number of fractures. The timing of those fractures isn’t known, and that could be key later in the case to determine if the murder was “intentional” or “wanton.”

The prosecutor says this is simply another very troubling child death case in this community.

“Heartbreaking. It really grows old prosecuting homicides in general with children. It is gut-wrenching. I have re-tooled a lot of my office for me just to work on these kinds of cases, which makes a hard day’s work,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said after the hearing Monday morning.

There was also testimony that Hayes was the primary disciplinarian and that he would often spank Chloe for “wetting” herself. A judge found probable cause, and now a grand jury will consider a possible indictment.

Judge Fred White did agree to lower Slaughter’s bond to $250,000 cash. Hayes’ bond remains at a half million cash.

