FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools is ending its nearly 50-year partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Communications Officer Kevin Hall confirmed they were not selected for school health services for the upcoming year.

Hall provided a statement saying in part, “We are proud of the work we have provided Fayette County for almost 50 years and look forward to continuing our mission of helping Lexington be well.”

We have contacted Fayette County Schools but have not heard back.

