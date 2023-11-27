Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Georgetown men’s basksetball becomes 1st to 2,000 NAIA wins

Georgetown College men's basketball
Georgetown College men's basketball(Georgetown College Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tn. (WKYT) - On the final day of The Show in Kingsport, TN, Georgetown College men’s basketball (9-1) became the first NAIA program to reach 2,000 wins with an 89-57 win over Reinhardt (3-5).

Sophomore Rashad Bishop and senior Cam Brooks-Harris tied for a team-high 19 points. Brooks-Harris hit four of Georgetown’s five three pointers, while Bishop went 9-11 from the field. Four Tigers scored in double-figures.

Head Coach Chris Briggs, has contributed 329 wins towards the record in 12+ seasons.

“We are certainly proud to be a part of the 2000th win and help add to the great history and tradition of Georgetown College Men’s Basketball. So many great players have put on the orange & black and given everything they’ve had to the school and the program,” Briggs said in a release. “That is absolutely a testament to all the players and Hall of Fame coaches like Bob Davis, Jim Reid, and Happy Osborne, who built this thing into what it is today.”

According to the athletic department, Georgetown College officially has 2,087 all-time wins, but 87 are not officially recognized by the NAIA.

Georgetown are back in action Saturday, December 2, back at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym against Washington Adventist. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened late Friday night.
Police arrest suspect in Nicholasville shooting
Kentucky woman battling cancer is searching for her stem cell match
One person had to be pulled from their car.
One person hurt, driver facing charges after crash
Opening night of Wild Lights Christmas display.
Wild Lights Christmas display spreads holiday cheer, and it’s for a good cause
Shots rang out late Saturday night.
Two homes and car damaged by gunfire in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Mark Stoops is staying at Kentucky after speculation about Texas A&M
Georgetown blasts Baker 42-21, heads to NAIA Quarterfinals
WATCH | Georgetown blasts Baker 42-21, heads to NAIA Quarterfinals
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
UK wins 5th straight Governor’s Cup over No. 9 UofL
UK wins 5th straight Governor’s Cup over No. 9 UofL
WATCH | UK wins 5th straight Governor’s Cup over No. 9 UofL
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during...
Cats smash Marshall, 118-82