Georgetown men’s basksetball becomes 1st to 2,000 NAIA wins

KINGSPORT, Tn. (WKYT) - On the final day of The Show in Kingsport, TN, Georgetown College men’s basketball (9-1) became the first NAIA program to reach 2,000 wins with an 89-57 win over Reinhardt (3-5).

Sophomore Rashad Bishop and senior Cam Brooks-Harris tied for a team-high 19 points. Brooks-Harris hit four of Georgetown’s five three pointers, while Bishop went 9-11 from the field. Four Tigers scored in double-figures.

Head Coach Chris Briggs, has contributed 329 wins towards the record in 12+ seasons.

“We are certainly proud to be a part of the 2000th win and help add to the great history and tradition of Georgetown College Men’s Basketball. So many great players have put on the orange & black and given everything they’ve had to the school and the program,” Briggs said in a release. “That is absolutely a testament to all the players and Hall of Fame coaches like Bob Davis, Jim Reid, and Happy Osborne, who built this thing into what it is today.”

According to the athletic department, Georgetown College officially has 2,087 all-time wins, but 87 are not officially recognized by the NAIA.

Georgetown are back in action Saturday, December 2, back at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym against Washington Adventist. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M.

