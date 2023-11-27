Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones opens up about living with epilepsy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November is Epilepsy Awareness month; 1 in 26 people are living with the most common neurological disease that can cause seizures.

Recently, you may have seen the new Netflix docuseries Wrestlers.

In it, Kentucky Sports Radio founder and host Matt Jones is seen having a seizure.

For many, it was hard to watch, but no one found it harder to see than Jones himself.

WKYT recently sat down with Jones, who is known for his talk radio antics, but this conversation is much deeper than the wins and losses he’s usually discussing.

He is a statewide voice for all things sports in Kentucky.

On a sunny late September day, we found Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones holding court outside a store in The Summit in Lexington.

Loyal Big Blue fans spend their morning listening and watching the sports radio show.

Known for speaking his mind and breaking down the x’s and o’s of the game, Jones is also a guy who likes to stay busy when it comes to his other business ventures.

He owns a bar, has written a best-selling book, and is a partner in Ohio Valley Wrestling based in Kentucky.

It would seem Jones has a hard time slowing down.

His most recent “new thing” is a Netflix docuseries following the wrestlers of OVW, but it was one scene in particular that garnered a lot of attention for Jones when cameras captured him having a seizure.

“The director talked to me about airing it. He basically said are you okay with airing it? My initial inclination was no, not because of me, but because of my mother, and I didn’t want her to have to see it. She had never seen me have one,” said Jones.

Jones says he had his first seizure at 22; rare, he says, because most people experience them earlier.

“Mine tend to be brought on by stress and lack of sleep, but you know everybody’s different. Mine tend to start in the part of my brain that’s short-term memory and speech. The one that was on Netflix is one of the worst ones I’ve had; they are not usually like that,” said Jones.

For a guy who regularly has so many listening to him, Jones realized opening up about his epilepsy was important.

“I think the world is a better place when people realize they are not the only ones feeling whatever it is they are feeling,” said Jones.

By talking about his epilepsy, it helps remove a stigma that often comes with the condition.

“You know I’m not ashamed to have epilepsy; it’s a medical condition, and there is nothing I can do about it. I take medication, and that helps, and I wanted to show people that you can have a condition like that and still succeed and still go through life, and you should not be ashamed of it,” said Jones.

Jones told us his health has often paid the price for his success

“I overworked myself for a lot of my life, looking back. I did too many things and took too much on,” said Jones.

In recent years, he’s been open about his mental health and combating anxiety, something many of his fellow listeners can relate to across the state.

“Sometimes you just need someone to talk to and to just listen and say hey, I’ve been there, and that can mean a lot, and so I hope I’ve been able to do that for some folks,” said Jones.

Jones is one of 174,000 Kentuckians living with epilepsy, but in his case, he has a voice that carries a message he hopes is heard far beyond the airwaves.

It is simple: you are not alone.

“A lot of times it’s just somebody who comes up to me at the bar and says my kid has epilepsy and watching you do that, and I sat with my kid and watched it. We got to talk about what it’s like for them. You know what that means when you can have that effect on any human being. That’s a lot better than sitting there entertaining them on the radio,” said Jones.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckian wants people to know what to do for someone if they are having a seizure.

Take a look at this graphic for more on what you should know.

A graphic from the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentucky showing how to help someone having a seizure. (Epilepsy Foundation)

