KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

(Mason Fletcher)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greensburg after they said a woman stole a police cruiser with a suspect inside.

On Sunday, a Greensburg police officer was serving an arrest warrant on a man at a home on Creason Lane when a fight broke out between the two.

The officer was able to place the man in handcuffs and put him inside the cruiser. While doing so, a woman got into the driver’s seat and accelerated towards the officer.

KSP said the officer fired shots into the cruiser, but the woman drove away with the suspect still inside.

The cruiser was found unoccupied on Marshall Ridge Road in Greensburg. Around 3:19 a.m., the man and woman were found and arrested by police.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.

