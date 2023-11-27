Everyday Kentucky
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

All-clear given after investigation.
Lexington Police at New Circle Rd. Walmart
Lexington Police at New Circle Rd. Walmart(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Walmart was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a bomb threat.

The store at 500 West New Circle Rd. received a call threatening there was a bomb inside the store.

The store was evacuated, and first responders were called to the scene.

Police say after a search with K-9 units, nothing suspicious was found inside the store.

Customers and employees were allowed back in around 5:30.

Lexington police are still investigating the nature of the call.

