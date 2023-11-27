Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know what caused a train to derail in Rockcastle County.

Officials say a failed wheel bearing on one of the cars caused the derailment in Livingston last Wednesday.

People in the area were concerned about sulfur leaking into waterways.

The train company says as of Friday, all 16 railcars have been removed from the incident site.

Crews also successfully removed all of the released product and approximately 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replaced it with clean material.

They are now working to repair the track.

