Parents of at-risk Fayette Co. students anxious as rental assistance funding dries up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November 27 marks the end of federal funds designated for those who need assistance with rent and utility bills.

It was part of the federal government’s economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The end of rental assistance impacts Fayette County Public School students.

More than 600 students are considered homeless, and according to advocates, because those funds have ceased, you can expect the number of homeless students to increase.

We spoke to a single mother whose shaking housing situation could land her children on that list of displaced students.

Currently, Davita Gatewood is fighting to keep her housing because her landlord has informed her that he’s interested in selling the property.

She says the increased rent has plagued the city, and now, on top of that, federal funds to assist those to pay the rent are depleted.

“I think it’s very disappointing, very discouraging because I do feel like there’s other things that could have been done,” said Gatewood. “This is a crisis and has been a crisis, and I know because it has affected my family too.”

In the next 30 days, this single mother of three in Fayette County schools could be without a place to live.

If that happens, her children would add to the already 627 students in FCPS considered displaced or homeless.

“If he decides to sell my home, yes, so then I’m gonna be like other people out here trying to find housing,” said Gatewood.

These numbers are from a homeless count community advocates conducted in late September. Since then, nearly 200 more students have been added to the list.

Projections are during this school year the number of homeless students could surpass last year’s record of more than 900.

“People are very shocked and aware that we have that many displaced students,” T.C. Johnson, the McKinney-Vento program manager of FCPS, a federally funded program that helps students who are displaced during the school year.

Right now, Gatewood wishes there were “in the meantime” options for other families in the housing gap.

“Because, again, sleeping in the cold in your car with your baby should not be an option,” said Gatewood.

Lexington’s Division of Community and Residence Services has rental assistance funds It’s called the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

The Give Kids a Home program has been created to help if you’d like to donate to that cause.

