Thousands lose power in Powell County

The power outage map showed as many as 6,500 outages across Powell and Clark counties at one point Sunday night.(City of Longview)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of customers were without power Sunday night, after officials with East Kentucky Power Cooperative say an ‘event’ affected three different substations and caused the outages.

Those outages affected customers with Clark Energy Cooperative, which is provided power by East Kentucky Power. Nick Comer with East Kentucky Power says they managed to restore power at two of the three locations by about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Comer says about 2,900 customers are served by the third substation, located in Stanton. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they remained without power, and he could not say how long it would take to restore it.

At one point, the outage map showed more than 5,800 Powell County customers had lost power.

The outage map also showed at least 750 customers affected in Clark County. By 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the outage map showed power was restored to all of those customers.

