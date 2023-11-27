UK to host Wofford in NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a 3-7 start to the season for No. 8 University of Kentucky Volleyball(19-7,16-1 SEC), they won 16 straight matches, securing their spot in this year’s NCAA volleyball tournament.

On Sunday, the team had a watch party to learn who they will face in the first round on Thursday.

“I know our teams excited to get going to start our third season of the year and its very cool that our selection show is on ESPN this year and an hour long, so I think it says a lot about our sport continuing to advance and a great time to play the sport of volleyball,” said the team’s head coach, Craig Skinner.

On Thursday, the Wildcats will take on Wofford at Rupp Arena for their first round match, something Skinner said they are prepared for.

“The thing about a team like Wofford is they’ve won. They understand winning, they have a lot of passion. They’re gonna play their butts off, and so our team will certainly be ready for that Thursday,” he said.

SEC Freshman of the Year Brooklyn DeLeye said its a tough draw, to get to the championship, they’ll have to go through top-ranked Nebraska who beat them early in the year, but she feels confident that the team has improved enough to take it on.

“We’re just gonna take it day by day and just work on ourselves most importantly and just worry about each game as it comes,” DeLeye, an outside hitter, said.

With several players still there who have experienced that national championship win in 2020, Skinner said they are eager to bring home that title once again.

“We’ve been pretty hungry all year long and they’ve continued to improve from day one. Each week we have a few things we want to fine tune and get better at for our next match, and certainly that’ll start tomorrow with practice, but you can see it in their eyes. They’re ready to go,” Skinner said.

Fresh off their seventh consecutive SEC Championship, the Cats received the most post-season honors of any team in the conference.

Skinner was co-SEC coach of the year in a four-way tie. DeLeye, junior libero Eleanor Beavin, junior setter Emma Grome, senior outside hitter Reagan Rutherford and fifth-year middle blocker Azhani Tealer all earned spots on the All-SEC team.

The Cats play at 7:30 P.M. Thursday night. The early game between Baylor and (7) James Madison is at 4:30 P.M. If UK’s win Thursday night, they would play their second round game on Friday night at 7:00 P.M. at Rupp, facing the winner of Baylor and JMU. All of the Lexington games will be streaming only on ESPN+.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.