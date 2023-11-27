UK running back Ray Davis declares for NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UK football fifth-year running back Ray Davis has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, foregoing the bowl game.

Davis, a San Francisco, California native spent one season with the Wildcats after transferring from Vanderbilt, where he played for the Commodores from 2021-2022. He also spent time at Temple from 2019-2020. Davis had one remaining year of NCAA eligibility.

In UK’s win against No. 10 Louisville, which would be his final game as a Wildcat, Davis had 14 attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown rushing, along with four receptions on four targets for 51 yards (45 yards after catch) and two touchdowns. On a 14-yard carry in the first quarter, he became the seventh player to rush for 1,000 yards under Mark Stoops at UK. Davis also rushed for 1,000 yards at Vandy.

After the game he expressed his gratitude for his time in Lexington.

“I really don’t worry about the touchdowns, I worry about what I can do for my team, and again if that’s running the ball, catching the ball- that’s all that matters and you know my one year here I just want to say ‘thank you to everybody’ who was part of the journey,” Davis said. “To be able to, you know, cement my name in history with the best of them; with Benny [Snell] and C-Rod [Chris Rodriguez], and Boom [Williams], I just hope down the line whoever comes next knows how much of it is to be in a position to play running back for Kentucky. To know that you’ve got to be the man, you’ve got to be able to step up to the plate, you know, win or lose, and be able to be the same guy each and every day, and you know it’s big. I’m not a big emotional guy, like I might cry I get in my car, but you know, it is amazing. It’s amazing to be here. It’s amazing just to know that people are supporting me no matter what.”

24-year-old Davis finishes his UK career having played in 12 games. During that time, he had 186 carries for 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 29 passes for 317 yards and another seven TD’s.

The biggest game of his college career game against then No. 22 Florida on September 30 when he rushed for 280 yards on 26 attempts and three TD’s to go along with one catch for nine yards and a touchdown through the air.

The 5′10″, 216 pound back finishes with 3,563 career rushing yards for 28 scores. He also had 756 career receiving yards for 12 touchdowns.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be in Detroit, Michigan on April 25-27, 2024.

The current Wildcats are currently awaiting their bowl bid after finishing the season with a 7-5 record.

