Cozart’s first triple-double leads Colonels to win over Troy

Cozart finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. – Isaiah Cozart recorded the first triple double in program history as the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team beat Troy University, 77-76, on Monday at Baptist Health Arena.

Cozart finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks.  He broke his own program record of eight blocks in a game.

The Colonels (3-2) went up by 10, 70-60, on a 3-pointer from the left corner by Michael Moreno with 5:55 left in the game.  The Trojans did not fold.  A 13-5 run from the visitors was capped off by a 3-pointer from Christyon Eugene, with 47 seconds left, and a lay-up with 5.4 seconds to go that made it a 2-point game, 75-73.

Tayshawn Comer hit two free throws at the other end to seal the win.  Eugene put in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.

Devontae Blanton finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for EKU.  Moreno had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.  Leland Walker scored 14 points and handed out six assists.

Eugene scored Troy’s final 11 points and finished with a game-best 23.

John Ukomadu’s alley-oop dunk from Turner Buttry sent EKU to the locker room with a 6-point lead, 40-34.

Tayton Conerway’s bucket two minutes into the second half closed the gap to five for Troy, 44-39.  However, the Colonels responded with a 10-1 run to build a double digit cushion.  Moreno’s 3-pointer from the left corner and Comer’s old-fashioned 3-point play finished off the spurt and made it 54-40 with 15:21 left in the game.

Conerway’s 3-pointer from the top of the key after an offensive rebound allowed the Trojans to get within six, 61-55, with 10:34 to play.  A little over a minute later, Eugene made it a 5-point game, 63-58, with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

EKU scores seven of the next nine to grab the 70-60 lead.

The Colonels will make their first road trip of the season for a game at Western Kentucky on Sunday.  Tip-off in Bowling Green is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

