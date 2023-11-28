Crews responding to deadly crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews at the scene of a deadly crash in Whitley County.

We’re told the two-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Highway 92 East, just east of Whitley East Elementary School, will be closed for several hours while Kentucky State Police reconstructs the collision.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route, such as KY Highway 11 to US 25E in Barbourville.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.