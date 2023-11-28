FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frigid winds continue to blow across the state today and this rolls into early Wednesday. From there, the focus is on a very active pattern setting up for the end of the week and next week. Several big systems are set to impact our weather during this time.

Let’s start things out with what’s going on out there today. We’re starting things out on a REALLY cold note with wind chills in the high single digits to low teens with actual temps in the upper teens and low 20s.

That keeps wind chills mainly 20-25 for during the afternoon hours for much of central and eastern Kentucky before falling into the teens again during the evening. Some wind chills may flirt with 10 degrees again by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon temps recover greatly as we get set for the next system arriving with rain Thursday night into Friday. Lingering showers continue into Saturday with the next system arriving Sunday. How strong of a system is still a bit in question, but colder air comes in behind this with the chance for some flakes by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

