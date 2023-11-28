Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week System

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frigid winds continue to blow across the state today and this rolls into early Wednesday. From there, the focus is on a very active pattern setting up for the end of the week and next week. Several big systems are set to impact our weather during this time.

Let’s start things out with what’s going on out there today. We’re starting things out on a REALLY cold note with wind chills in the high single digits to low teens with actual temps in the upper teens and low 20s.

That keeps wind chills mainly 20-25 for during the afternoon hours for much of central and eastern Kentucky before falling into the teens again during the evening. Some wind chills may flirt with 10 degrees again by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon temps recover greatly as we get set for the next system arriving with rain Thursday night into Friday. Lingering showers continue into Saturday with the next system arriving Sunday. How strong of a system is still a bit in question, but colder air comes in behind this with the chance for some flakes by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures look better later
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air returns soon
Highs only make it into the low to mid 30s for highs Tuesday.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very cold temperatures for Tuesday
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cold temps to start off the work week