Good Question: What happens to the toys we’re collecting for the Pack the Lobby event?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is, What happens to the toys we’re collecting today for the Pack the Lobby event?

Tomorrow, those toys will be packed up and taken to the Mission of Hope warehouse. Then, Mission of Hope will begin distributing them to 16 elementary schools in southeastern Kentucky.

They tell me they have to spread it out because there are too many schools to get to them all in one day.

Those include schools in Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher and Owsley counties.

Along with toys, they are also collecting coats and hygiene items.

This is just one of the programs they have each year, including a back-to-school backpack program and 13 scholarships to students in rural areas.

