Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: What happens to the toys we’re collecting for the Pack the Lobby event?

WKYT “Pack the Lobby” event to help Mission of Hope
WKYT “Pack the Lobby” event to help Mission of Hope(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is, What happens to the toys we’re collecting today for the Pack the Lobby event?

Tomorrow, those toys will be packed up and taken to the Mission of Hope warehouse. Then, Mission of Hope will begin distributing them to 16 elementary schools in southeastern Kentucky.

They tell me they have to spread it out because there are too many schools to get to them all in one day.

Those include schools in Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher and Owsley counties.

Along with toys, they are also collecting coats and hygiene items.

This is just one of the programs they have each year, including a back-to-school backpack program and 13 scholarships to students in rural areas.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

All day Tuesday, we’ve been packing the WKYT lobby for our annual toy drive, helping children...
Here’s how you can help Kentucky kids have a joyful Christmas
Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning. (File image)
Kentucky murder suspect caught after being on the lam for months
Crews responding to deadly crash in Whitley County
WATCH | Crews responding to deadly crash in Whitley County
Lexington Fire Dept. prepares for challenges of battling fires in the cold
WATCH | Lexington Fire Dept. prepares for challenges of battling fires in the cold