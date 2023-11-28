Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘GoodGiving Challenge’ supports nonprofits in Kentucky

The online fundraiser supports nonprofits across the state.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A four-day online fundraising challenge kicks off today.

‘GoodGiving Challenge’ supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Since 2011, $20 million dollars has been raised for local charitable causes.

Mary Todd Lincoln House, Lexington Rescue Mission, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass are just some of the 195 organizations participating this year.

You can donate and find a full list of organizations at https://www.bggives.org/

The challenge starts at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

Living with epilepsy, Kentuckians share their stories to raise awareness
Living with epilepsy, Kentuckians share their stories to raise awareness
The Catholic Action Center's Compassionate Caravan has been out six straight nights, helping...
Lexington homeless shelters taking action as temperatures drop
Matt Jones and Jackson Kirn share their stories of living with epilepsy
Living with epilepsy, Kentuckians share their stories to raise awareness
Sebastian and his owner reunited.
Viral video shows husky’s rescue from Lexington sewer drain