‘GoodGiving Challenge’ supports nonprofits in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A four-day online fundraising challenge kicks off today.

‘GoodGiving Challenge’ supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Since 2011, $20 million dollars has been raised for local charitable causes.

Mary Todd Lincoln House, Lexington Rescue Mission, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass are just some of the 195 organizations participating this year.

You can donate and find a full list of organizations at https://www.bggives.org/

The challenge starts at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.