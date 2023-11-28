Here’s how you can help Kentucky kids have a joyful Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All day Tuesday, we’ve been packing the WKYT lobby for our annual toy drive, helping children in rural Appalachia have a joyful Christmas.

“I’m looking around, seeing all the toys on the floor. It’s getting us so much closer to those 6,000 children who need toys this year for Christmas,” said David Heatherly, executive director for Mission of Hope.

Mission of Hope is all about delivering hope to families in need. While they do a lot during the year, leaders say this toy drive is perhaps one of their biggest efforts to give back.

“A lot of our families are just trying to get some basic needs, and so some of our kids could wake up on Christmas morning, and it just be like any other morning,” Heatherly said.

Heatherly says with the help of the community, that won’t be the case. he says when the toys get distributed at 16 elementary schools in southeastern Kentucky, it’s unlike anything he’s seen.

“We had one child last year who went and grabbed their toy, they came back, and we said they could get another one. well, that child went to a completely different table for a completely different gender because their younger sibling was at home. They didn’t get themselves another toy; they went and got their younger sibling a toy,” said Heatherly.

Evelyn Jenkins was one of the many who dropped off donations on Tuesday. She says it was important for her to give back to her hometown.

“It’s a good cause,” said Jenkins. “If you’re blessed and can, please donate.”

Heatherly says they’re asking for hygiene products, new warm clothing, non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys.

While it might not seem like a lot to us, Heatherly says for a child who doesn’t have a Christmas, your donations mean more than words can say.

Our toy drive goes until 7 p.m. Tueasay. If you can’t come to our station to drop off donations, you can donate online. We thank you all for your outpouring of support to make this day possible!

