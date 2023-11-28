Everyday Kentucky
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky

Study claims Kentucky has one of the worst feral hog problems in the country
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - While some pigs might look cute, feral hogs are an invasive species wreaking havoc in some parts of the US. Brought to America in the 1500s, wild pigs in Kentucky are the result of released domestic pigs and hybrids of the Eurasian boar.

“They are a smart, smart critter – and if you don’t work at trying to control them and control the population, they can cause some major damage,” said Dr. Charles Elliot of EKU.

Feral hogs have been reported officially in at least 35 states, with Kentucky ranking in the top 15 for problem pig locations. In a study done by a hunting and fishing platform called Captain Experiences, Kentucky has 310 reports of feral pigs present in 81 counties across the state. They tend to eat food sources for other wildlife like deer, forcing them out of the region and sometimes damaging crops in the process.

“They can be a real serious competitor and cause economic loss.” Elliot explained, “It’s a real pain, a real pain. And they are really intelligent animals. So trying to control them is a real challenge when it’s been attempted in other parts of the country.”

The goal of places like Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is to control the animals, and folks are encouraged not to shoot or hunt the pigs – as that can hurt their containment objective.

“If you hunt them, you normally make it really difficult to try and get rid of the animals from the area. Because they become so wary of people that control becomes a difficult issue. That’s why most agencies discourage hunting of pigs if we need to control them to prevent further damage.”

If you come across one of these hogs on your property, report your sighting to the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife – to keep your property and your neighborhood safe.

“The intelligence of the animal, and the abilities of what they can do with their tusks, their rooting behavior – they can cause serious economic damage, they can really do a number, especially on agricultural property causing financial loss.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

