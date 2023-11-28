Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air returns soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay well below average again today. Those numbers will be coming up in a big way very soon!

Most will keep highs around freezing with wind chill readings hovering in the 20s. It will be tough out there at times! The skies are going to look very nice as it will be filled with sunshine. I call this deceiving sunshine! That happens when it looks so nice outside but remains so cold.

Your midweek run will feature highs back in the 40s and even deep in the 50s. Once those 50s start showing, they will remain here for several days. It looks like a much milder first weekend of December.

Rounds of rain will roll in on Friday. It looks like a soaking setup around here. Which isn’t a bad thing, especially when you keep temps above freezing.

Take care of each other!

