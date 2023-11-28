Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air returns soon

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay well below average again today. Those numbers will be coming up in a big way very soon!

Most will keep highs around freezing with wind chill readings hovering in the 20s. It will be tough out there at times! The skies are going to look very nice as it will be filled with sunshine. I call this deceiving sunshine! That happens when it looks so nice outside but remains so cold.

Your midweek run will feature highs back in the 40s and even deep in the 50s. Once those 50s start showing, they will remain here for several days. It looks like a much milder first weekend of December.

Rounds of rain will roll in on Friday. It looks like a soaking setup around here. Which isn’t a bad thing, especially when you keep temps above freezing.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Highs only make it into the low to mid 30s for highs Tuesday.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very cold temperatures for Tuesday
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cold temps to start off the work week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A shot of cold air to start off the week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A shot of cold air to start off the week