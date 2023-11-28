Kentucky murder suspect caught after being on the lam for months

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Frankfort murder has been caught.

Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning.

Johnson is the suspect in the July murder of Thomas Wideman on Marlowe Court.

Police had been looking for him since then.

We’re told no other details will be released about the case at this time.

This is a developing story.

