KSP releases name of Whitley Co. crash victim

(File image)
(File image)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the victim in a Whitley County crash.

Kentucky State Police say 52-year-old Linda Bedford of Pineville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

KSP says Bedford was driving on Highway 92 East in Whitley County when her truck crossed the centerline, colliding with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer’s condition was not released.

We’re told the crash happened around 10 a.m.

The Whitley County sheriff’s office says Highway 92 East, just east of Whitley East Elementary School, was closed for several hours while Kentucky State Police reconstructed the collision.

The sheriff’s office announced the road was back open at 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.

