Lexington Fire Dept. prepares for challenges of battling fires in the cold
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some early morning flames Tuesday caused a little bit of panic for those inside a home on Northside Drive in Lexington.

Crews were called to the home early Tuesday morning by a homeowner who believed their home was on fire. Fire crews braved the cold and responded quickly. They contained the flames before the situation escalated. The fire damaged the outer portion of the home.

Fires like this don’t stop when it gets colder.

District Chief Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department says the colder weather brings some changes in protocol. It includes everything from draining their engines so their pumps don’t freeze to getting the city involved.

“We make sure that all of our trucks have diesel additives so fuel lines don’t freeze. We do leak a lot of water. We would always call in the city and they’ll usually spread salt. So if we do have those walkways or roads, we usually call in, and they’ll put down salt for us,” said Roberts.

He also says they’re looking out for the men and women working tirelessly in these conditions

“When you’re dealing with temperatures like this, what we’ll usually do is we’ll minimize the amount of time that people are exposed to the temperatures, and we’ll rotate crews more often,” shared Roberts.

All to make sure that firefighters and community members stay safe...rain, snow, or shine.

Officials say no one was injured, and they are still investigating this structure fire.

