Lexington homeless shelters taking action as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As freezing temperatures settled in across the bluegrass Monday night, Ginny Ramsey and the Catholic Action Center were working to help the city’s homeless deal with these dangerous conditions.

Ramsey says the Compassionate Caravan has been out every night since Wednesday the 22nd, finding those people who aren’t in shelters as temperatures drop.

“When it gets this cold, they don’t like to leave their camps,” said Ramsey, who directs the center.

She says those people sometimes insist on staying outside, but the weather can be life-threatening.

“People can get frostbite even when it’s warmer than this, but it doesn’t take long when it’s this cold,” Ramsey said. “Tragically in our 24 years doing this, we’ve seen many, many people not make it.”

So they’re giving them essential supplies from the caravan to survive, while also urging them to go and make use of the city’s newest shelter - Hope Village.

“It’s for men and women over 18, and for those with pets - that’s a huge piece,” said Ramsey, noting that pets often complicate the issue of getting people housed.

Hope Village is just across from the Hope Center on West Loudon Avenue will be open 24/7 through March. Ramsey adds it’s a blessing because their own shelter is full, and this can give up to 160 more people a place to go.

She says even just a few hours in the warmth with some food can make all the difference.

“It will be a lot healthier than taking the risk of frostbite or even death,” said Ramsey.

She says you can help by letting people know about the new Hope Village and how they can get there if they’re in need. She says they can take any LexTran bus and let the driver know they want to go to the village, and they can be routed to it.

“When everyone’s in their warm bed and the temperatures are dropping, just say a prayer for those that are left out there,” Ramsey said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.