New proposal for Newtown Pike area to get a Kroger Marketplace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An application for a new Kroger Marketplace was submitted for the Newtown Pike area.

The proposed Kroger is a 122,000 sq. ft. store with a fuel center and liquor store.

Homeowners in the area, Virgil Jones and Lawrence Haney, say they have to drive out to the Leestown Road Kroger for groceries

“This will help this side of town a lot,” Jones said.

The area is getting not one but two grocery stores. A Publix is being built just a few miles away.

“I love the competition. Let’s keep the prices down, competition is a good thing,” Haney said.

“Bring it on, we need the competition, food prices are too high,” Jones said.

The Newtown Springs Development, where the proposed Kroger would be built, has been a growing area for years.

“The townhomes are coming up all the way across here, the hotels being built, the gas and all that, so it’s starting to pick up, it seems like,” Haney said

The neighbors we spoke with agree on the area’s need for this but are concerned about the traffic it could bring to the neighborhood.

“We went from a very quiet little neighborhood in the last two to three years to a little bit on the busy side,” Jones said.

“When I bought this house, I liked it because it was you know a quiet street, turns out it’s not that way now,” Haney said

The site is zoned for a commercial grocery store. The planning commission will have to sign off on the grocer’s development plan.

