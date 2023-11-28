Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association collecting donations for the homeless

Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association collecting donations for the homeless
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to help Richmond’s homeless stay warm.

Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to help Richmond’s homeless stay warm.

They are called the Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association, and this Thursday at 4 p.m., they will be handing out mittens, hats, scarves and gloves at Millstone Park on Main Street for those in need.

The Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association is a new group of concerned citizens made up of about ten core members. They say their purpose is to do positive things for the city and not complain about what they say needs to be accomplished.

“Wherever we feel there’s a need, we are going to focus our efforts in that direction,” said Mike Edwards, one of its members.

Three hundred cold-weather items have been collected, and they will be handed out to anyone in need on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Millstone Park on Main Street.

Edwards says there are about 25 homeless people in the city.

“But to ignore them and to close their eyes and walk away from them, that’s not the answer,” said Edwards.

On Tuesday, Larry Lawson was getting clothes for those in need. We asked him if homelessness was not just a big city issue.

“Richmond’s not a great big town, and it’s very much so here,” said Lawson.

The emergency shelter kicks in Tuesday night when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

Billie Jo and Lewis Rogers were at one point homeless themselves, now they serve the needy.

“I love what I do here,” said Lewis. “It’s just amazing to help people get them out of the cold.”

Whether it’s filling in the gap on a daily basis or one time, Richmond’s homeless are not being overlooked.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

Hustonville has been gradualling upgrading its infrastructure and is the second of three...
Some Lincoln Co. residents upset over requirement to pay for sewer service
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Residents hope more can be done to prevent another train derailment
Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky