Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Some Lincoln Co. residents upset over requirement to pay for sewer service

Hustonville has been gradualling upgrading its infrastructure and is the second of three...
Hustonville has been gradualling upgrading its infrastructure and is the second of three planned phases of sanitary sewer installation. But some people don't want it and don't want to pay for the rates it brings.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Some people say they don’t understand why they are required to hook on and pay for sewer service.

They’re residents in and near Hustonville in western Lincoln County and say they are essentially paying for something they are either not receiving or don’t want.

County leaders say sanitary sewer service is sorely needed for public health and for growth.

Phillip Hafley is among those who don’t want to pay for the service and went to the Lincoln County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday hoping for some answers and relief for him and some of his neighbors.

“They are getting billed for this sewer system, even though they are not hooked up,” he said.

The sewer system came about after an EPA study determined high levels of E. coli of human origin along with major problems for the lunchroom at Hustonville Elementary School. Grants and loans did pay for implementation of the system and officials say money has already been spent on each household.

“The Sanitation district has already invested and paid $15,000 per customer to bring sanitary sewer service to their home,” said Sanitation board chairman Bill Payne.

But Hafley maintains many are satisfied with their septic systems and can’t afford another bill. Now, he says many are not even connected, and they’re still paying.

“Here we are (people) ending up with a $110-$125 water and sewer bill, who just can’t afford it. And now families with three or four kids who have a water bill higher than their electric bill,” said Hafley.

“(My water and sewer bill is) a little over $100 is less than my cable TV bill, less than my phone bill. Less than a lot of things we do,” said Payne.

Hustonville’s mayor says he can sympathize with people over the costs, but as the water provider, they have to think about where the waste water goes. He says they also don’t set up the billing pricing.

The Lincoln County Fiscal Court is planning to meet with the sanitation board after the first of next year to see if some solutions can be found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, braving the cold for...
Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says
Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
Fayette County Schools is ending its partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
FCPS ends nearly 50-year partnership with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Latest News

A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to...
Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association collecting donations for the homeless
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Residents hope more can be done to prevent another train derailment
Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky