Commerce Lexington hosts regional summit to discuss economy
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of leaders gathered at the Hyatt in Lexington Wednesday to talk about a critical topic: learning how to make Lexington’s economy more competitive.

Attendees spend the entire day learning how to be key aspects of the region’s economic progression.

“It has to be all of us working together. We need everybody,” Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington.

Quick says a work trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, to hear Ted Abernathy speak inspired Commerce Lexington to work towards enhancing the city’s economy.

“We purposely had Ted Abernathy on our agenda to talk about how Lexington compared with other regions that we compete with, and he discovered that we were losing our economic momentum,” said Quick.

Since then, Abernathy developed the economic plan for the region, which is what Wednesday’s summit is based upon.

“I come back annually to talk about the economy. How the nation is doing, how Kentucky is doing, and how this region’s doing,” Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership.

The summit has three key goals: growing the labor force by retaining young professionals, getting state and federal funding to advocate for policy improvements to support these plans, and increasing the regional job, wage, and GDP growth rates.

Abernathy says moving *with* these changes can help make it easier for Lexington to progress and adapt to these goals.

“If you’re sure the world is going to change around you, then you need to anticipate it because by the time it does, it’s too late,” said Abernathy.

Commerce Lexington says they’d like to have achieved some of the goals by 2026.

