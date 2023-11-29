Douglass kicker Cooper Ranvier commits to Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fredrick Douglass High School has made a habit of sending football players to Division One schools over the last seven years.

On Wednesday, Broncos kicker Cooper Ranvier announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. Ranvier handled both kickoff and field goal duties for Douglass over the last several seasons. This season, Ranvier accounted for 54 points, including three receiving touchdowns.

