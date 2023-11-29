Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Douglass kicker Cooper Ranvier commits to Louisville

This season, Ranvier accounted for 54 points, including three receiving touchdowns
Douglass kicker Cooper Ranvier scored 54 points last season for Douglass.
Douglass kicker Cooper Ranvier scored 54 points last season for Douglass.(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fredrick Douglass High School has made a habit of sending football players to Division One schools over the last seven years.

On Wednesday, Broncos kicker Cooper Ranvier announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. Ranvier handled both kickoff and field goal duties for Douglass over the last several seasons. This season, Ranvier accounted for 54 points, including three receiving touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
(File image)
KSP releases name of Whitley Co. crash victim
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning. (File image)
Kentucky murder suspect caught after being on the lam for months

Latest News

Cozart finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks
Cozart’s first triple-double leads Colonels to win over Troy
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
UK running back Ray Davis declares for NFL Draft
Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while defended by Kentucky State's Brabdon Hill (3) during...
D.J. Wagner takes home SEC Freshman of the Week honors
J.J. Weaver. Kentucky defeats Louisville 38-31. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Barion Brown, J.J. Weaver garner SEC weekly awards