Federal lawsuit filed against CSX over Kentucky train derailment

A federal lawsuit has been filed against CSX over the train derailment in Rockcastle County...
A federal lawsuit has been filed against CSX over the train derailment in Rockcastle County last week.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against CSX over the train derailment in Rockcastle County last week.

Investigators say a failed wheel bearing caused the derailment in Livingston, which caused a chemical fire involving spilled sulfur and evacuations for residents in the area.

The lawsuit filed by Morgan & Morgan, who is representing the plaintiffs, claims CSX could have avoided the derailment by having more trackside detectors.

[Read the lawsuit below]

According to the lawsuit, the wheel bearing that failed was not hot enough yet to trigger a previous detector, and the train traveled another 21 miles before the derailment, two miles before the next trackside detector.

The lawsuit also targets the breach of the train cars that derailed, saying the cars carrying “highly toxic and combustible substances should not have been breached.”

This is a developing story.

