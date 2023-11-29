Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Rain Toward Kentucky

future radar
future radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was frigid this morning with temps ranging from 10-15 degrees in many areas, but milder winds are blowing.

These winds are ahead of a storm system set to bring rain in here by Thursday night and Friday.

Clouds thicken on Thursday as our next system rolls in. Showers develop in the west Thursday evening and roll across the state Thursday night and Friday morning. Locally heavy downpours will be noted before the action becomes much more scattered during the afternoon and evening.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday, but this isn’t all day stuff by any means. It also appears the weaker solution is the winner of the weather war for Sunday with just a shower or two possible with lots of dry times taking over.

Unsettled weather will continue into early next week as colder air pours back into the region.

radar
