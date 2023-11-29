Friends say Louisville shooting victim would be advocating for gun reform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville Metro Police have released the final report into a mass shooting a downtown bank earlier this year.

The rampage killed five people and injured eight others, including Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Investigators combed through receipts, documents, photos, digital records and handwritten notes to compile the 64-page report.

It gave detectives unique insight into the mind of a mass murderer.

Some of the journal excerpts include criticisms of politicians and lawmakers, gun interest groups and party politics.

“But let us not forget the most important player here. the one who made all this possible. let’s give it up for the NRA! (raucous applause) I couldn’t have done this without all of your lobbying dollars! You really brought this whole thing together. This is the world you are building. One without any regard for the virtue of human life.”

“I know our politicians are solely focused on lining their own pockets, but maybe this will knock some sense into them. If not, good luck.”

Friends of Tommy Elliott, one of the bank executives killed in the shooting, say, if this had happened at another building, Elliott would’ve been leading the charge for reform.

“If he were alive, he would be fighting and caring for those who survived,” said Nicole Yates. “Their lives have not been easy, it’s been a long year for people, but we just have to keep fighting. I believe Tommy, if he were here today, he’d be fighting. He knew everyone who left here with him that day.”

In a notes app on the gunman’s phone, they found a message “They won’t listen to words or protests. So let’s see if they hear this.”

Yates, says gun violence shows no discrimination.

“I just keep saying this was so tragic and volatile,” she said. “When we think about gun violence, we know that most people think about gun violence, someone that looks like me. Tommy is a white male who is connected. Gun violence has no respect for person. What we also know is for me, I do not believe that people need assault weapons on the street. There is a way to take someone down without an assault weapon, a military weapon that destroys families, people, lives within seconds.”

Friends are disappointed that the conversation for change has still not happened in the nearly eight months since the massacre.

Some survivors and family members of victims say they are moving ahead with litigation against “Radical Firearms” the Texas company that produced the rifle used by the shooter.

The gunman wrote that he did not consider himself “a terrorist or a monster.” He indicated that he “may be a psycho and definitely very sick.”

The eight-minute rampage included him firing more than 40 rounds and he even streamed the attack live on social media.

Other than a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, there were no other drugs in his system at the time of the shooting.

An exam by the Mayo clinic after the gunman’s death, revealed that he did not have Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE, a disorder caused by repeated head traumas.

The widow of Tommy Elliott is asking that gun legislation supporters attend a committee hearing in Frankfort next month.

The Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill has been proposed to Kentucky lawmakers before.

It will likely be introduced again this upcoming legislative session.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15th at the Capital Annex Building for the Interim Hearing with the Joint Judiciary Committees.

