Good Question: Where has all the Hall’s Beer Cheese gone?

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good question, Kristoffer asks, “Where has all the Hall’s Beer Cheese gone? It’s not been on the shelves at Sam’s or Costco for months.”

Those delays are connected to a disagreement between Hall’s and their co-manufacturer, a company called Family Fresh Pack based in Wisconsin.

In September, Hall’s filed a lawsuit alleging inappropriate actions taken by Freshpack.

The lawsuit says that starting in 2020, Freshpack had issues meeting retailers’ packaging and labeling requirements. The suit says Hall’s started looking for a new co-manufacturer, and Freshpack refused to turn over the formulas they had developed together to produce the beer cheese using Freshpack’s equipment

Hall’s says they are still the sole owners of those formulas.

In a response, Freshpack says the suit should be dismissed for several reasons, including because it was filed in Kentucky and they are based in Wisconsin.

A statement on Hall’s website says, “We anticipate that the temporary production pause will extend for 60 days, though we are working diligently to resume full-scale production at the earliest possible date.”

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

