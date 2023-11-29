Everyday Kentucky
“It’s a mighty work for people who feel lost, unseen and unheard”: An update on efforts to curb gun violence in Lexington

One Lexington Leaders.
One Lexington Leaders.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s a mighty work for people who feel lost, unseen and unheard,” said 6th District Councilmember Denise Gray.

Since it was started in 2021, One Lexington has been focused on curbing gun violence, especially among young people.

“We have more community partners in the school building this year than ever before. I think that’s a blessing,” said One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Devine Carama tells city councilmembers about the headway they’ve made this year. They have churches working with them to create survivor support funds. They have regular community engagement walks through neighborhoods where shootings have happened, or where people have lost their lives.

And they’ve created a program called the ‘Downtown Peacekeepers Initiative’, where members of a crisis response team spend certain nights downtown from midnight to 3 a.m.

“Downtown is where a lot of the conflicts are being started. It may not be where the shootings happen, but it can be where the conflict starts that leads to a shooting later. We aren’t going there to put our hands in front of the bullets like Superman. We’re going down there to stop them beefing so that later they aren’t going to Winburn or East End shooting it out.”

But Carama is also here to tell councilmembers where work still needs to be done. Through a ‘survivors survey’ One Lexington found that 75 percent of survivors were working full time before being affected by gun violence. After, that number dropped to 40 percent. Carama said families and victims need more and better trauma support.

“They feel like nobody cares. That nobody follows up with us. What’s the update on the case, does anybody even care? It feels like everyone’s life just moves on.”

And now, they’re making space for them to share their stories, and find someone to lean on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

