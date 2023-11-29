Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A run around and above normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will see a few days that feature some much milder temperatures. It’s slow to get there but not bad once it settles in for you.

It is all about warming up over the next few days. The first phase of this will be here today and it isn’t much. At least you will find highs above freezing, just running below average. Tracking those highs in the mid-40s will be average for the region.

Clouds will increase on Thursday and lead to a little bit of change. Those clouds will bring rain to the region once we hit the nighttime hours. Most of it will not be around until very early on Friday. Some of these showers will be real soakers as they move through. It will not have a major impact on temperatures. Those 50s start showing up and hang around all the way through next week.

Take care of each other!

